Man shot after breaking into home where his wife was living, confronting homeowner in Lincolnton

The suspect was transported to Atrium Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries and the shooting was ruled self-defense.
Charles Mayberry of Robbinsville, N.C.
Charles Mayberry of Robbinsville, N.C.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged after breaking and entering into a home before he was shot by the owner, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

On March 5, deputies were called to the scene after the homeowner called 911 and said he shot the intruder.

Deputies say the suspect, 34-year-old Charles Mayberry of Robbinsville, N.C. arrived at a home in northeast Lincolnton where his wife was living.

Mayberry reportedly went to the home to see his wife and confront the homeowner.

When Mayberry knocked on the door, deputies say his wife was expecting her daughter was coming to visit. When she opened the door, deputies say Mayberry pushed his way into the home and got into an altercation with the homeowner.

Deputies say the homeowner ran to a back bedroom as Freeman continued to threaten and pursue him, The homeowner reportedly fired a shot which grazed the side of Mayberry’s head.

Deputies say the homeowner ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

Mayberry was transported to Atrium Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries and the shooting was ruled self-defense.

Mayberry was arrested after being released from the hospital on March 9 and has been charged with felony breaking and entering/terrorized occupant and misdemeanor communicating threats. He is also wanted in Graham County for failure to appear in court.

Deputies say he was released on bond the same day he was arrested.

