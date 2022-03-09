First Alert: Widespread showers, thunderstorms likely through Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another round of rain is expected Friday night through Saturday morning

Although we started off our Tuesday with sunshine, we are wrapping up the day with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs reached the low-mid 60s this afternoon, about 20° cooler than we were yesterday, and will bottom out on either side of 50° tonight as rain chances continue to increase.

With showers and storms likely through midday Wednesday, you’ll want to keep the rain gear close by! Rain chances will finally decrease from west to east tomorrow afternoon. Although our severe threat is low, an isolated strong-severe storm (mainly south and east of the Charlotte Metro) is possible Wednesday.

First Alert Overview Tues-Wed (WBTV)

Anticipate a lull in activity by Thursday with cloudy and chilly conditions throughout the day... Highs will likely only reach the low 50s before rebounding back into the mid-upper 60s by Friday afternoon. Our next cold front will bring our next best chance of rain to the area Friday night through midday Saturday. A First Alert is in place due to the likelihood of rain and the possibility of mountain snow in this time frame. Much colder temperatures will then work in behind the front, leaving us in the 20s by Sunday morning.

Of course, if you haven’t already, grab the free WBTV First Alert Weather App for live looks at radar and your hour-by-hour forecast!

Stay dry!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.