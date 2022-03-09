NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Heavy, widespread rain expected Wednesday morning

Highs will range from near 50 degrees in the mountains to the lower 60s around Charlotte to the mid-upper 60s in the Pee Dee Rover Valley.
Highs will range from near 50 degrees in the mountains to the lower 60s around Charlotte to the mid-upper 60s in the Pee Dee Rover Valley.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in place for today. The heaviest and most widespread rain will likely fall during the morning hours, but scattered showers are likely to flare up through the day.

  • First Alert: Wet weather today
  • Damp and chilly Thursday
  • More rain to start the weekend

Highs will range from near 50 degrees in the mountains to the lower 60s around Charlotte to the mid-upper 60s in the Pee Dee Rover Valley where a couple of heavier thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.

It’ll be mostly cloudy tonight and there may be a shower or two around with lows in the 40s.

There may be some rain around, especially early on Thursday, but much of the day will be damp and cold with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday may also be mostly dry and the afternoon looks breezy and much warmer with highs in the middle 60s.

A second First Alert is now up for Friday night into Saturday with more rain. The rain will taper down during the afternoon hours for most neighborhoods, but change over to snow in the mountains.

Once the rain ends Saturday, colder air will blow in on gusty winds. Piedmont-area highs will be in the 50s Saturday, but readings may fall into the 40s during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows Saturday night are forecast to drop into the lower 20s, as Daylight Saving Time kicks in early Sunday morning. Sunday will bring sunshine with highs again in the chilly 50s.

We’ll warm back into the 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Be safe and have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

