Family, friends seek justice in case of murdered Salisbury man

Michael Connor, Jr., was killed on March 3
Michael Connor, Jr., was killed on March 3
Michael Connor, Jr., was shot and killed on March 3. Police are looking for the person responsible.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of Michael Connor, Jr., say they want police to find the person responsible for Connor’s death. Connor was found shot in a parking lot off Freeland Drive on Thursday night just before 9:00 p.m.

“We hope that the police can help us find justice for Mike,” one family member told WBTV.

To bring attention to the case and to honor Michael’s memory, there will be a special remembrance service on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Kelsey Scott Park,1920 Old Wilkesboro Rd, Salisbury.

Former Salisbury Mayor Al Heggins and Gemale Black, president of the Salisbury-Rowan chapter of the NAACP, will be in attendance.

The family has set up this fund to raise money for funeral expenses.

The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information please contact Lt. Crews at (704) 216-7545, (704) 638-5262 or email: investigations@salisburync.gov. Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-639-5245.

