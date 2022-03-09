Convicted as mayor, now running for council: Patrick Cannon sits down for one-on-one interview with WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In an interview with WBTV, former Charlotte mayor and current city council candidate Patrick Cannon said he is looking for voters to give him a second chance to prove his worth.

Cannon filed as a democrat and is running for an at-large city council seat.

Cannon was sent to a federal correctional institution in Morgantown, W. Va., in November 2014 on a corruption conviction.

He was sentenced to 44 months after pleading guilty to accepting more than $50,000 from undercover agents while serving as Charlotte’s mayor. He was released in September of 2016.

In his interview with WBTV, Cannon said he is looking for another shot at public service and is hoping voters will forgive him.

“I believe they should trust me, largely in part because who that was then is not that same person today,” Cannon said.

Cannon told WBTV he took a cognitive-behavioral course to evaluate his actions, beliefs and then also understand the consequences.

But he also told WBTV he has not watched the video from the FBI showing him taking bribe money during his tenure as mayor.

“I doubt I will ever watch it, largely in part because that’s a chapter that’s behind me,” Cannon said.

“My whole intent when everything happened was to say, work to create a better you. Whatever that looks like, create a better you.”

Cannon told WBTV, if elected, he would like to work on getting the CIAA back in Charlotte. He claimed that he would like to provide leadership and bring results in economic development, housing affordability and land use issues like the UDO.

When asked if he saw a lack of leadership currently in the city, Cannon said that voters can decide that by looking at the track record of other candidates.

“What’s important to me is making sure that Patrick Cannon is the best representative he can be for the people of the city of Charlotte. I think the voters can certainly look at that and see for themselves and see what that looks like and what they’ve been getting and ask themselves ‘are we really where we need to be?’” Cannon said.

Cannon said that his decision to run was based on advice from people around him and that his children are now out of high school. Since his release from prison, he has hosted a public affairs radio show right in Charlotte.

Overhanging his decision to run is his past that many Charlotte voters will not forget.

“Without a second chance, I’m not in a position to be able to show people my worth. I can tell you that it’s important for me to be able to let people know that there is some worth within me,” Cannon said.

