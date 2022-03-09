NC DHHS Flu
CMPD holds recruitment open house on International Women's Day

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hosted a recruitment open house Tuesday, hoping to attract more women to the department.

Tiffaney Montgomery is a mom of two young girls. She had just got off a plane Tuesday afternoon, moving from New York to Charlotte.

She was also ready to make a career change.

“I actually thought about being in the legal field for a very long time but never took that step,” Montgomery said. “I was a nurse assistant. A big change to go from helping people that can’t do for themselves to try and catch criminals if that makes sense.”

She is among the many women CMPD is hoping to attract to its department.

“CMPD is committed to its 30×30 Initiative, to increase the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30 percent by 2030,” the department said.

Currently, women represent 15 percent of police officers in CMPD.

“The goal is, if you increase women in your recruiting classes, then you have an opportunity to inicrease them among your ranks, patrols and leadership, so that is the direction of policing,” said Sherie Pearsall, deputy chief CMPD Administrative Services Group.

Representation in a career that means so much to our communities.

“It’s important for me because I’m a Charlotte native. Being not born, but raised here on Freedom Drive, I lived here pretty much my entire life. So, seeing females growing up that were in the position I’m in or higher rank meant a lot because I did tell myself that can be me,” said Sgt. Candace Miles.

Montgomery says being part of CMPD’s next recruiting class would be not just for her, but her daughters as well.

“It would be awesome because I can show my daughters it is more to being a Black woman,” she added.

