CMPD: Nearly 500 guns seized so far in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said gun crime continues to rise in 2022.

It was part of an update on violent crime that CMPD officials gave Wednesday morning. They said that nearly 500 guns have been taken off the streets so far this year, a 14% increase from the corresponding period in 2021.

Department officials said it comes as overall gunshot cases are on the rise in 2022, up 10% from the previous year.

Members of the department’s University Division said they seized 30 guns in February alone through investigations that led to the arrests of “violent offenders.” According to the CMPD, that division leads all others in the department with 77 guns retrieved so far in 2022.

One instance involved a Feb. 27 shooting on Prestigious Lane in which a mother said her son was nearly hit by a bullet that came into her apartment. Officers said a search warrant was obtained for a nearby apartment and four firearms were retrieved, along with ammunition and narcotics. A juvenile was arrested and charged with communicating threats, as well as weapon and drug violations.

Another case happened on Feb. 15, when officers said they responded to a domestic violence call on Dave McKinney Avenue after a person pointed a gun at other people in the residence.

According to the CMPD, officers de-escalated a barricade situation with the man and took him into custody. Officers said two guns were seized including one stolen gun, along with a trafficking amount of heroin.

Recently, officers said they’ve responded to several online threats involving juveniles with firearms.

On Feb. 27, police were alerted to threats to Myers Park High School. Officers responded to the suspect’s home on Mockingbird Lane, where they spoke with the juvenile’s mother and told her of the threats.

After getting the mother’s permission to search the juvenile’s room, officers said they found a handgun and a binder of narcotics. The suspect was arrested and charged with communicating threats, as well as weapon and drug violations.

In another case, officers said students at Albemarle Middle School were posing with weapons on social media. According to investigators, most were BB guns while one was a real firearm.

Officers tracked down the juvenile who was seen posing with the real gun and spoke with the child’s parents, who gave permission for a search of their home that turned up a handgun, according to the CMPD.

Wednesday’s news conference came one month after the department laid out its plans for reducing crime this year.

That plan included the creation of the Crime Gun Suppression Team to combat gun violence. CMPD also put a big focus on de-escalating situations by using a new training facility to help officers learn tactics to apply to real-life situations.

During that report, CMPD officials said overall violent crime is down 15% so far in 2022.

