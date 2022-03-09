NC DHHS Flu
City of Salisbury Human Relations Council hosts educational support faith forum

Rev. Susan Miller of Pastors for NC Children and Rev. Dr. Vincent Howell of Hood Theological...
Rev. Susan Miller of Pastors for NC Children and Rev. Dr. Vincent Howell of Hood Theological Seminary will lead the discussion on how N.C. faith groups can support public education.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Covenant Community Connection (CCC), a subcommittee of the Salisbury Human Relations Council, hosts a “Supporting Public Education” workshop, Saturday, March 26, First Presbyterian Church, 308 W. Fisher St., from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required.

Rev. Susan Miller of Pastors for NC Children and Rev. Dr. Vincent Howell of Hood Theological Seminary will lead the discussion on how N.C. faith groups can support public education through local action and policy engagement at the local and state levels. The discussion includes information on creating local faith networks to support students and families for better public education.

“All faiths and religions share the understanding that we are called to serve something higher than our self-interest,” said CCC Chair Dr. Susan Lee, “and that we are called to be of service to others. Supporting public education is fertile ground for serving others, both through policy action and through charitable action. When we engage in policy action we serve our democracy and the common good of a future we have yet to see.”

For more information, visit //salisburync.gov/HRC or call Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Anne Little at (704) 638-5218 or email anne.little@salisburync.gov.

