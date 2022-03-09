Charlotte FC inspires Latinx soccer fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Soccer is a new thing many of us are getting into – especially with Charlotte FC’s inaugural season just getting started. But for some of Charlotte’s Latinx community, it means a great deal.

“Like ever since my dad taught me how to play, I’ve just been in love with playing, in love with the game,” said 12-year-old Jefferson Ramirez Amaya.

“Yes definitely, that relates to all of us. We the Latino community, football is one of the most important things in our lives. It’s like a religion to us,” added Daniel Araujo, the founder of Creative Player Foundation, a group that educates underprivileged youth through sports in Charlotte.

Through a partnership with Charlotte FC, the organization brought many kids and their families to the inaugural game this weekend for free.

“I really love soccer and I’m really grateful that they invited me and everything. Yeah, it was the best thing of my life,” said Mauricio Cubas.

In several ways, the new football club has become an inspiration for Charlotte’s Latinx community.

“It was amazing. In my opinion, it changed their lives,” explained Araujo.

“You can tell today they came pumped up, they wanted to play soccer even more than before...and having the local club, many Latino players on the field, it relates and hits home to a lot of these kids.”

“There was a lot of people from my culture,” added Cubas.

“It makes me feel good because I could be there one day, you know because they’re all Hispanic and I’m Hispanic so I feel like I could have a chance on that,” said another.

With nearly half the players on Charlotte FC coming from Spanish-speaking countries, the club not only represents their community but reminds them that they, too, can do anything.

“So our kids can look up to players as professionals but also as Latino players that came from somewhere in Latin America and now they’re playing on the MLS,” said Araujo.

“So it’s a great synergy, it’s a great connection between the club and the community.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.