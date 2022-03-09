NC DHHS Flu
Chance for isolated showers Wednesday afternoon before next First Alert for rain Friday, Saturday

By Elissia Wilson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are done with the heavy rain for now, but we will still see the chance for some isolated to widely scattered showers for the rest of the week.

  • Rest of today: Isolated showers, cloudy
  • Tonight: Cloudy and cool
  • Thursday: Cloudy, with a slight chance of isolated showers

The balance of this Wednesday will be cloudy with a slight chance for some additional isolated showers. Highs this afternoon will range from the mid to upper 50s in the mountains and foothills, and upper 50s to lower 60s for the Piedmont. Tonight looks cloudy and cool with some areas of patchy fog possible; lows will range from the low to mid-40s.

On Thursday, expect a slight chance for some isolated to widely scattered showers. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s. 

We’ll get a few peeks of sunshine and some milder temperatures on Friday before another round of rain begins to head our way. Expect partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s on Friday. We have another First Alert in place for Friday night into Saturday morning for more rain to move into our area. By Saturday afternoon, we should see a gradual clearing and breezy, cool conditions with highs only in the 50s.

There is a First Alert for rain Friday night into Saturday morning.
There is a First Alert for rain Friday night into Saturday morning.(Source: WBTV)

Full sunshine will return for Sunday, but it will be a chilly day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

More sunshine and warmer weather can be expected for next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

