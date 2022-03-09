Catawba College Brady Symposium features best-selling author Jason Mott

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The 34th annual Brady Author’s Symposium will feature best selling author Jason Mott on March 16 at 11 a.m. in Hedrick Little Theatre, Robertson College-Community Center on the Catawba College campus in Salisbury.

Mott won the National Book Award for Fiction for his novel, Hell of a Book, a story that speaks to the heart of racism, police violence, and the hidden costs exacted upon black Americans, and America as a whole. He is the author of the NY Times Bestseller, The Returned.

The Symposium will begin at 11 a.m. immediately followed by lunch with the author and a free book signing. Tickets are $50 for the Symposium and lunch or $20 for the Symposium. You can get your tickets online at: https://catawba.edu/news-events/events/events/authors-symposium/. Registrations are required by March 9.

You may purchase the book in advance at Catawba’s bookstore on campus or downtown Salisbury at South Main Book Company, 110 South Main St.

Mott joins an impressive group of authors who have spoken at previous Brady Author’s Symposia, including Tom Cooper, George Singleton, Reynolds Price, Josephine Humphreys, Anne Rivers Siddons, Dannye Romine Powell, Betty Adcock, Angela Davis-Gardner, Doris Betts, Lee Smith, Kay Gibbons, Fred Chappell, Robert Inman, Jan Karon, John Berendt, Pat Conroy, Terry Kay, Gail Godwin, Ann Hood, Tim McLaurin, Frances Mayes, Rick Bragg, Susan Vreeland, Jodi Picoult, Gish Jen, Joanne Harris, Chris Bohjalian, Elizabeth Berg, Colum McCann, Jane Hamilton, Sena Jeter Naslund, Meg Wolitzer, John Hart, Jane Smiley, and Laila Lalami.

Bestselling author, National Book Award Winner, Sir Walter Raleigh Award for Fiction Winner, Pushcart Prize nominee, and Carnegie Medals for Excellence Longlist nominee, Mott has a BFA in Fiction and an MFA in Poetry, both from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. His poetry and fiction have appeared in various literary journals. Entertainment Weekly listed him as one of their 10 “New Hollywood: Next Wave” people to watch.

He is the author of two poetry collections: We Call This Thing Between Us Love and “…hide behind me…” He is the author of four novels: The Returned, The Wonder of All Things, The Crossing, and Hell of a Book.

The Returned, Jason’s debut novel, was adapted by Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B, in association with Brillstein Entertainment and ABC. It aired on the ABC network under the title “Resurrection.”

Jason’s fourth novel, Hell of a Book, released in June 2021, was a Jenna Bush Hager “Read with Jenna” Book Club pick, Carnegie Medals For Excellence in Fiction Longlist selection, a 2022 Aspen Words Literary Prize Longlist selection, a Joyce Carol Oates Prize Longlist selection, the 2021 Sir Walter Raleigh Prize for Fiction winner, and the winner of the 2021 National Book Award for Fiction.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.