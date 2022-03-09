NC DHHS Flu
Cars stuck in floodwaters on N. Tryon St. in Charlotte metro area

In a parking lot across the street, at least a dozen cars had water up to at least the tires.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Overnight showers have brought flooding to some Charlotte streets early Wednesday morning.

There was extensive flooding on North Tryon Church at Church Street and near the Amtrak station. Two cars were left behind in the high waters.

North Church Street from 23rd Street to 28th Street is also blocked both ways due to flooding as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Showers and storms are likely through midday on Wednesday across the Charlotte area.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

