Cars stuck in floodwaters on N. Tryon St. in Charlotte metro area
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Overnight showers have brought flooding to some Charlotte streets early Wednesday morning.
There was extensive flooding on North Tryon Church at Church Street and near the Amtrak station. Two cars were left behind in the high waters.
In a parking lot across the street, at least a dozen cars where the water was up to at least the tires.
North Church Street from 23rd Street to 28th Street is also blocked both ways due to flooding as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Showers and storms are likely through midday on Wednesday across the Charlotte area.
