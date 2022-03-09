Cars stuck in floodwaters on N. Tryon St. in Charlotte metro area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Overnight showers have brought flooding to some Charlotte streets early Wednesday morning.

There was extensive flooding on North Tryon Church at Church Street and near the Amtrak station. Two cars were left behind in the high waters.

#FIRSTALERT We’re checking out flooding/ponding in CLT metro after some overnight rain. Lots of cars stuck (like below on N Tryon St. near the Amtrak station; no reported injuries), a few accidents…stay safe and tuned in to @WBTV_News for all weather/traffic updates. pic.twitter.com/qTn1sINgoO — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) March 9, 2022

In a parking lot across the street, at least a dozen cars where the water was up to at least the tires.

North Church Street from 23rd Street to 28th Street is also blocked both ways due to flooding as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Showers and storms are likely through midday on Wednesday across the Charlotte area.

