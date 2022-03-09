NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Assistant Principal Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
By Holly Emery and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – An assistant principal in Mississippi was fired last week after reading the children’s book “I Need a New Butt!” to a class of second-grade students.

“My boss had asked me to set up a Zoom with the second-grade classes and the principal at the school they’re going to be at next year, and she was going to read to them. And she didn’t show,” Assistant Principal Toby Price told WLBT.

To improvise, Price said his boss told him to read to the students instead.

“I grabbed one of my favorite books that I had nearby, I read it to them. It’s a funny, silly book,” Price explained.

Price said he had read this book at previous school districts before and never heard any pushback or complaints.

“I didn’t think twice about reading it, because I’ve never had an issue with it before. There are other books that have much more suggestive material that are much more widely accepted,” Price said.

According to Price’s termination letter from the superintendent of the Hinds County School District, Price showed “a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” by picking the book.

“I just think that, you know, this was a pretty harsh reaction. I’ve been in education for 20 years. I’ve never had a disciplinary anything put in my file, not even for being late. So, I was blown away,” Price said.

In response to Price’s situation, children’s book authors, teachers and librarians have messaged and posted on social media stating the book is “hilarious and sweet,” “joyful and fun” and “lighthearted” and that the superintendent’s decision was wrong.

Now, Price is hoping to overturn their decision, get his job back and teach others that funny books are needed in education.

The superintendent in the school district declined to comment about Price’s firing.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lawsuit names Tangela Parker and Eric Parker - who are the couple charged in the murder -...
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against couple, N.C. furniture plant in 2021 co-worker murder case
Madison Cawthorn, a 25-year-old Republican candidate for U.S. House in North Carolina’s 11th...
N.C Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged for driving with revoked license
Two cars became stuck in floodwaters on North Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte.
Cars stuck in floodwaters on N. Tryon St. in Charlotte metro area
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the...
Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say officers were patrolling in search of a vehicle that was...
CMPD: Officer fires shot at driver who tried to drive toward police at southwest Charlotte motel

Latest News

A U.S. official says the CDC is devising new guidelines to ease the nationwide mask mandate on...
US official: CDC devising new guidelines to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on the violence in Ukraine.
Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber
Brittney Griner is the latest American to be jailed in Russia.
Status of Americans detained in Russia: Griner, Reed and Whelan
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Bodycam video of Ryan Coogler being detained by Atlanta police