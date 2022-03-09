From the ashes of a store destroyed by fire in Statesville comes a new business in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One year ago tonight, a family business in Statesville was destroyed when a devastating fire swept through a discount variety store that was the dream of its owner, and a valuable part of the community.

One year later the business has risen from the ashes, but not in Statesville.

David Hiatt, the namesake for Crazy David’s, and his wife live in Rowan County, so they wanted to rebuild closer to home. They say what happened, all within one year, has been life-changing for them.

“Standing there watching it burn that night…it dawned on me that this was probably the end, the end of Crazy David’s, where do we go from here,” Hiatt said. “There was absolutely nothing salvaged, we lost everything that Tuesday night, one year ago today.”

The fire raged through the store on Shelton Avenue in Statesville. It was a loss for David and his family, but also for the community. The shoppers were more than customers.

“Crazy Dave, his wife, their store…they was like family…everybody loved Crazy Dave,” one customer told WBTV.

“We had become more than friends with a lot of people in the area,” Hiatt said.

One year later, they’re making new friends in a new location on South Main Street in Salisbury. The store is located in what used to be Benton Auto Parts. The store is large and sells of large variety of items including groceries, clothes, toys, hygiene products, and more.

A year ago David’s wife Claire was taking pictures of the rubble with her phone, now she’s stocking the shelves ad checking out customers in the spacious new store.

“Yeah, it took us a while, a few people to get stuff done,” Claire said.

But what they’ve done is to start over and resurrect a dream they once thought was lost in the ashes.

“When God brings you to it, God brings you through it,” Hiatt said, “and God brought us to that and God brought us through that and God’s brought us right here.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.