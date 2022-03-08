NC DHHS Flu
Unsettled, cooler week ahead with upcoming First Alerts for rain, possible storms

Temperatures topped out in the low 80s this afternoon in Charlotte but will be much cooler in the days ahead!
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First round of rain impacting the area this evening...

After a very spring-like weekend, winter is making a comeback this week.

  • Rain, few storms tonight
  • First Alert in place Wednesday and Friday-Saturday
  • Much cooler temperatures return for the entire 7-day forecast

Temperatures topped out in the low 80s this afternoon in Charlotte but will be much cooler in the days ahead! The cold front responsible for the first cooldown of the week will move overhead tonight as it ushers a gusty line of showers and storms through the area. Although our severe threat is low, an isolated severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBTV)

We will catch a lull in activity tonight into the first half of our Tuesday before the front lifts back to the north, bringing another round of rain our way. As rain turns likely once again Tuesday night into Wednesday, a First Alert is in place. Temperatures will also be cooler in this time, reaching the 60s Tuesday afternoon, and only making it into the 50s by Wednesday afternoon.

Another cold front will bring rain chances back to the region Friday into Saturday and even cooler temperatures into the area this weekend! Some mountain snow will also be possible by Saturday. Expect morning lows in the 20s Sunday morning and afternoon highs only in the low 50s. Drier conditions will then wrap up the 7-day forecast.

Have a great week and keep your First Alert Weather App handy!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

