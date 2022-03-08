NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway

The crash occurred near Longview, Texas, and the vehicle was transporting cargo for David Gilliland Racing.
By Nahum Lopez and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 20 in Texas involving a tractor-trailer carrying race cars.

KLTV reports the crash occurred near Longview, and the vehicle was transporting cargo for David Gilliland Racing.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s preliminary investigation revealed a Honda Passport with a small towed trailer was traveling westbound on the highway in the outside lane when the tractor-trailer was approaching the Honda from behind.

Investigators said the driver of the tractor-trailer, 54-year-old Steven Stotts of Valley Head, West Virginia, failed to control the vehicle’s speed and struck the trailer connected to the Honda.

The impact caused the Honda to roll onto its side into the center median while the trailer attached to it vaulted into the eastbound lanes. The tractor-trailer rolled over into the median and caught fire.

Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an...
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 and Estes Parkway involving an 18-wheeler.(KLTV)

Stotts was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Two passengers in the tractor-trailer and the driver of the Honda were transported to a nearby hospital.

“David Gilliland Racing (DGR) has learned that our No. 17 ARCA team transporter was involved in an accident early this morning,” the team confirmed in a statement on its website. “The transporter was en route to Arizona for Friday evening’s ARCA Menards Series event at Phoenix Raceway.”

The North Carolina-based team said the team’s participation in the Friday event will be determined at a later time. David Gilliland is a retired NASCAR Cup Series driver and co-owner of the team.

The interstate was shut down because of the crash, but traffic is once again moving in both directions.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD said a man killed in a shooting in Steele Creek over the weekend was struck by a stray...
PHOTOS: Suspect vehicle identified in death of popular Charlotte DJ hit by stray bullet while inside apartment
Cleveland County DSS used this 'Temporary Guardianship' form to remove children from their...
‘Delete this form and never use again.’ DSS agencies remove kids without judge’s order.
The situation happened at a home on Collins Road in Waxhaw around 6 p.m. Sunday evening....
Deputies: Man dead after shooting and killing ex-wife in apparent murder-suicide in Union County
The Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility...
$200M in unpaid bonds represents key factor in dilemma with Carolina Panthers Rock Hill facility

Latest News

Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Group of female Navy pilots taking to the skies, making history
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB cancels games through April 13 as negotiations continue
Patrick Cannon sits down for an interview with WBTV to explain why voters should trust him...
Convicted as mayor, now running for council: Patrick Cannon sits down for one-on-one interview with WBTV
In this photo issued by Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, a view of the stern of the wreck of...
Antarctic explorer Shackleton’s ship found after a century
The situation is unfolding on Nations Ford Road before 6 p.m.
No word on suspect injuries in shooting involving police in southwest Charlotte