Salute to Agri-business the theme of March Power In Partnership in Rowan County

The keynote speaker is Danny Munch, Associate Economist with American Farm Bureau Federation, Washington, D.C. The title of his speech is “Economic Impact of Rowan Agriculture”.(Rowan Chamber)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber and Rowan Extension Office will feature the annual Salute to Agri-Business at the Power In Partnership (PIP) program on Thursday, March  17, 7:30 a.m. at West End Plaza (1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. West) in Salisbury. March PIP sponsor is F & M Bank.

The keynote speaker is Danny Munch, Associate Economist with American Farm Bureau Federation, Washington, D.C. The title of his speech is “Economic Impact of Rowan Agriculture”.

Munch was born and raised in the shoreline New England town of East Lyme, Connecticut, He was an active 4-H member and heavily involved with Northeast agriculture. After graduating from UConn in 2018 with a double major in Livestock Management & Policy and Resource Economics he worked within the U.S. House of Representatives on agricultural policy research for Connecticut’s second congressional district on Capitol Hill.

In 2020, Munch graduated from Cornell University with a Master of Science in Agricultural and Food Economics after completing his thesis: Assessing the Value of Agricultural Cooperative Membership: A Case of Dairy Marketing in the United States which is published in the Journal of Cooperative Organization & Management.

Danny currently works as an Associate Economist within AFBF’s public affairs department with a profile that covers issues including dairy markets, transportation & infrastructure, natural disasters, aquaculture, endangered and invasive species, public lands, and specialty crop markets.

The purpose of the March PIP is to honor Rowan County farmers and those supporting this important sector of the business community.

Remaining PIP speakers/programs in this season include:

  • April 21 – Health Care; Speakers: Tom Loeblein and Tim Norris, Healthcare Management Consultants; Sponsor: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
  • May 19 - Leadership Rowan Graduation; Speaker: Helen Little, On Air Personality & Brand Influencer at iHeartMedia; Sponsor: Duke Energy

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., March 15, by 5 p.m.

The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

