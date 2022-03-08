Refugees flee Ukraine, Charlotte man wants to host family from Ukraine in his home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now, there are tens of thousands of Ukrainians living in the US.

“I’ve made it clear, the United States will share the responsibility of caring for the refugees so the cost does not fall entirely on the European countries bordering Ukraine,” said President Joe Biden.

The Biden administration recently offered them temporary protection against deportation due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But what about people trying to leave the country?

The United Nations says, more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine recently into neighboring countries.

WBTV spoke with a Charlotte man who wants to help by opening up his home.

“It occurred to me that I have an upstairs where I have 2 bedrooms and a private bath that could easily be occupied by a family,” said Ronald Gordon.

Gordon thought why not host a family from Ukraine?

Touched by images from the war torn country with families looking for a safe space, he wanted to do something.

“It’s so unfair and unthinkable that they would simply be invaded by Russia taking over their country so yes, as an American, as one that believes in democracy – I would like to help these people.”

In a notebook, he’s kept track of countless organizations he’s been in touch with, trying to connect with a family who could use a private, child-proof space, free utilities, and internet.

“And my neighbor next door, when he heard that I was contemplating this said, well, I can provide grocery money for them.”

Late last month, the White House Press Secretary said the US is prepared to accept Ukrainian refugees, but that the Biden Administration expects most will want to go to neighboring European countries.

“You just want to do something to help them, it’s so unfair.”

WBTV verified with the BBB some organizations that may be useful for hosting refugees.

For example, this website enables people to register to be a host.

That person will be notified as soon as a refugee contacts them on the platform.

This is a statement from Catholic Charities of Charlotte’s Refugee Resettlement Director Sandy Buck:

“We so appreciate the generosity of people like Mr. Gordon. We’re getting calls from people across the Diocese of Charlotte who are so moved by what’s happening in Ukraine they are desperate to help. The U.S. has focused its efforts on supporting evacuees from Ukraine in the countries where they are taking refuge. At the moment, the federal government has not undertaken efforts to evacuate Ukrainians to this country – but Catholic Charities stands ready to help should that call come.

Typically, we do not place evacuees in homes with families they don’t know to ensure stability of the housing arrangements for those we are resettling. But there are so many other ways to help with resettling refugees and evacuees from around the world – from volunteering, to in-kind donations, to financial support. Right now, the best way to help the Ukrainian people forced to flee their homes is by providing financial support through reputable aid groups such as Catholic Relief Services (which you can find online) and many others.

Since 1975, Catholic Charities Diocese of Charlotte has resettled more than 14,000 refugees fleeing war, political upheaval, or religious, economic or ethnic persecution, working in partnership with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the U.S. State Department. Most recently, the diocese has welcomed 246 evacuees who fled Afghanistan last year after Western troops withdrew from that country in August 2021.”

