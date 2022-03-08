NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police looking for help from public to solve Salisbury homicide

Man shot to death in shopping center parking lot on Thursday night
The incident happened in the parking lot of the shopping center on Freeland Drive.
The incident happened in the parking lot of the shopping center on Freeland Drive.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide that occurred in the parking lot of a busy shopping center on Thursday night.

Michael Dwayne Connor Jr. died in a parking lot off of Freeland Drive after being shot just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, a news release said. Police believe the person or persons responsible for the shooting ran from the area.

“Please, if you saw something, please call us and let us know. Even the smallest thing may be very important for us in the investigation,” said Stokes. “You may think it’s small. It’s important for us to have that information so please call us so we can hold this person accountable.”

The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information please contact Lt. Crews at (704) 216-7545, (704) 638-5262 or email: investigations@salisburync.gov. Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD said a man killed in a shooting in Steele Creek over the weekend was struck by a stray...
PHOTOS: Suspect vehicle identified in death of popular Charlotte DJ hit by stray bullet while inside apartment
A driver for a race team died in a crash on an interstate highway in Texas.
Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway
Cleveland County DSS used this 'Temporary Guardianship' form to remove children from their...
‘Delete this form and never use again.’ DSS agencies remove kids without judge’s order.
The situation happened at a home on Collins Road in Waxhaw around 6 p.m. Sunday evening....
Deputies: Man dead after shooting and killing ex-wife in apparent murder-suicide in Union County
The Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility...
$200M in unpaid bonds represents key factor in dilemma with Carolina Panthers Rock Hill facility

Latest News

Patrick Cannon sits down for an interview with WBTV to explain why voters should trust him...
Convicted as mayor, now running for council: Patrick Cannon sits down for one-on-one interview with WBTV
The situation is unfolding on Nations Ford Road before 6 p.m.
No word on suspect injuries in shooting involving police in southwest Charlotte
No word on suspect injuries in shooting involving police in southwest Charlotte
Convicted as mayor, now running for council: Patrick Cannon sits down for one-on-one interview with WBTV
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the...
Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run