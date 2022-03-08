Police looking for help from public to solve Salisbury homicide

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide that occurred in the parking lot of a busy shopping center on Thursday night.

Michael Dwayne Connor Jr. died in a parking lot off of Freeland Drive after being shot just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, a news release said. Police believe the person or persons responsible for the shooting ran from the area.

“Please, if you saw something, please call us and let us know. Even the smallest thing may be very important for us in the investigation,” said Stokes. “You may think it’s small. It’s important for us to have that information so please call us so we can hold this person accountable.”

The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information please contact Lt. Crews at (704) 216-7545, (704) 638-5262 or email: investigations@salisburync.gov. Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-639-5245.

