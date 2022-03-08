Mecklenburg Co. commissioners announce four finalists to replace Ella Scarborough

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Mecklenburg County commissioners have announced four candidates who will be interviewed to temporarily replace commissioner Ella Scarborough.

The longtime commissioner hasn’t been in an in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began and last attended virtually in October.

Last week, the county released a list of 18 eligible applicants for the at-large position. A total of 22 applications were received for the seat.

The four nominees to be interviewed include Beverly Earle, Mary T. McCray, Wilhelmenia I. Rembert and Sam Spencer.

Following those interviews that are scheduled for March 12, the board will then vote for an interim replacement on March 15, with a swearing-in on March 22.

That person would serve as a temporary at-large county commissioner through Dec. 5, 2022.

This comes after Mecklenburg County Commissioners approved a medical leave request for Scarborough. During the March 1 meeting, it was announced that she is in hospice care.

“Let me just take a moment to say that our prayers go out to the family of Commissioner Ella Scarborough,” Chairman George Dunlap said during the meeting. “We just learned earlier this afternoon that she is in hospice care. So our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

