NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing 2 Sonic Drive-In employees in deadly restaurant attack

This undated file photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
This undated file photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Silva Jr., of Omaha, Neb. On Monday, March 7, 2022, Silva pleaded guilty to killing two workers and injuring two others at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant in the fall of 2021. (Sarpy County Jail via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP/Gray News) — A man pleaded guilty to killing two workers and wounding two others at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant.

The Sarpy County attorney says Roberto Silva Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to all 15 charges related to the Nov. 21, 2020, shooting at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue.

The plea means Silva’s case won’t go to trial, but Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov says he still plans to seek the death penalty.

Silva faced two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and arson. He was accused of setting fire to a U-Haul truck that he had driven to the Sonic Drive-in and then entered the restaurant and shot the workers. When officers arrived, they found the U-Haul ablaze and four victims in the business.

The deceased employees were identified as Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28. The two surviving but injured victims were ages 18 and 25 at the time of the shooting.

Three days prior to the deadly attack, on Nov. 18, 2020, employees at the same Sonic Drive-In called police on Silva for “fraudulent activity” for allegedly trying to use another person’s Sonic app account to purchase $57 worth of food. After a short investigation, Silva was arrested and booked into jail. He was released on bond Nov. 20 and committed the deadly attack on the restaurant the next day.

A Sonic Drive-In spokesperson told WOWT that Silva was not an employee and never was.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD said a man killed in a shooting in Steele Creek over the weekend was struck by a stray...
PHOTOS: Suspect vehicle identified in death of popular Charlotte DJ hit by stray bullet while inside apartment
A driver for a race team died in a crash on an interstate highway in Texas.
Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway
Cleveland County DSS used this 'Temporary Guardianship' form to remove children from their...
‘Delete this form and never use again.’ DSS agencies remove kids without judge’s order.
The situation happened at a home on Collins Road in Waxhaw around 6 p.m. Sunday evening....
Deputies: Man dead after shooting and killing ex-wife in apparent murder-suicide in Union County
The Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility...
$200M in unpaid bonds represents key factor in dilemma with Carolina Panthers Rock Hill facility

Latest News

Patrick Cannon sits down for an interview with WBTV to explain why voters should trust him...
Convicted as mayor, now running for council: Patrick Cannon sits down for one-on-one interview with WBTV
In this photo issued by Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, a view of the stern of the wreck of...
Antarctic explorer Shackleton’s ship found after a century
The situation is unfolding on Nations Ford Road before 6 p.m.
No word on suspect injuries in shooting involving police in southwest Charlotte
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
As gap narrows, MLB proposes reopening deal after 2024
FILE - A patient holds a vial of insulin during a news conference outside the Olde Walkersville...
Limits on insulin costs revived in push for Senate action