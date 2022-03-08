NC DHHS Flu
Man faces long list of sex crimes charges involving young child

By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis man is being held under a bond of $300,000 on a long list of charges related to sex crimes involving a child as the alleged victim.

Joseph Scott Fielding, 33, of Dogwood Drive in Kannapolis, is charged with first degree statutory rape, taking indecent liberties with a child, and other charges. The alleged victim is a child known to Fielding, according to deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged offenses occurred from Jan. 1, 2018 through May 1, 2019. Fielding was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

Fielding made a first appearance in court on Monday.

