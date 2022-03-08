Major League Baseball lockout not likely to affect local Minor League teams

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - If you follow Major League Baseball, chances are you’ve been disappointed with the current lockout and the postponement of the start of the season. If a new collective bargaining agreement isn’t reached tonight, another week of regular-season games will likely be canceled.

You may be wondering, how does this affect Minor League Baseball, since those teams are affiliated with the big clubs, and we have three minor league teams in our area, including the Charlotte Knights, the Hickory Crawdads, and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers who play at Atrium Health Stadium.

The lockout doesn’t seem to be winning any fan support from locals.

“Yes, Braves fan, but they’re on strike again and I’m not sure I’ll be a fan after they come back our not,” said Sid Harlow.

But the Major League lockout should not be a major problem for local Minor League teams.

“It really won’t have an impact in Minor League baseball, on the lower levels especially. Really, only the players that are on the 40 man roster or are signed by a Major League team will be impacted,” said Matt Millward. Millward is General Manager for the Chicago White Sox affiliated Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. After losing what would have been its first season in the new stadium due to the pandemic in 2020, the team did take the field last year, and is looking forward to bigger things this season.

“We’re just really hopeful that both Major League baseball and the players will get this lockout worked out, we don’t know how long it will take but we’ll still be playing baseball and we’d love for you to come out and support us,” Millward added.

That’s good news for Kannapolis. The ballpark was the driver to bring economic development to the newly revitalized downtown.

“It’s done a lot. It gives families a place to go that’s wholesome and has actually provided an outlet, they do a lot of community outreach, they actually sponsor a lot in the community, so we’re very glad they’re here,” said Patrice Watson.

Tickets for the Cannon Ballers games will be going on sale on March 12th at 10 a.m. Opening Day is Friday, April 8. The season kicks off for the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday, April 6, at Jacksonville. After six away games, the Knights will make their home debut on April 13 vs the Durham Bulls. The Hickory Crawdads begin play on Friday, April 8 at Winston-Salem, the home opener is Tuesday, April 12.

