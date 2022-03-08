Iredell County woman becomes 25th $1 million winner in Millionaire Maker game

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A $30 scratch-off ticket had quite the payoff for a Statesville woman.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Kelly Wyatt bought the lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from Fast Phil’s on Mocksville Highway in Statesville.

When Wyatt arrived at lottery headquarters to collect her prize, she had to choose whether to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000, lottery officials said.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,069, according to a news release.

The Millionaire Maker game launched in March 2021. Lottery officials said Wyatt is the 25th person to win one of the $1 million prizes.

