NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Dry Tuesday before a First Alert for overnight rain into Wednesday

Rain will quickly return this evening and rain will continue - heavy at times - overnight with lows near 50 degrees.
Rain will quickly return this evening and rain will continue - heavy at times - overnight with lows near 50 degrees.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:14 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy today. While it will be much cooler than Monday, it won’t be as windy as it was Monday, and it will be dry with afternoon readings topping out in the middle 60s.

  • Dry and mild today, but rain returns tonight
  • Wednesday morning commute will be wet
  • More rain at the start of the weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Rain will quickly return this evening and rain will continue - heavy at times - overnight with lows near 50 degrees.

A First Alert is in place for Wednesday. The morning commute will be impacted by rain - either falling or wet streets you’ll have to drive on – and scattered showers are likely through the day with highs in the upper 50s. There could be as much as one inch of rain by the time it winds down Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday may bring a little bit of a lull before more rain returns late in the workweek. Mostly cloudy, damp and cold Thursday with highs in the lower 50s.

A second First Alert is now up for later Friday into early Saturday. The mid-60s are forecast for Friday before much colder air arrives over the weekend. There may not be a lot of rain around during the day on Friday, but rain will return for Friday night and linger through about the midday hours on Saturday.

Once the rain ends Saturday, colder air will blow in on gusty winds. Piedmont-area highs will be in the 50s over the weekend, but the rain will end as snow in the mountains early Saturday. Nighttime lows Saturday night are forecast to drop into the 20s, as Daylight Saving Time kicks in early Sunday morning. Sunday will bring sunshine with highs again in the chilly 50s.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD said a man killed in a shooting in Steele Creek over the weekend was struck by a stray...
PHOTOS: Suspect vehicle identified in death of popular Charlotte DJ hit by stray bullet while inside apartment
A driver for a race team died in a crash on an interstate highway in Texas.
Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway
Cleveland County DSS used this 'Temporary Guardianship' form to remove children from their...
‘Delete this form and never use again.’ DSS agencies remove kids without judge’s order.
The situation happened at a home on Collins Road in Waxhaw around 6 p.m. Sunday evening....
Deputies: Man dead after shooting and killing ex-wife in apparent murder-suicide in Union County
The Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility...
$200M in unpaid bonds represents key factor in dilemma with Carolina Panthers Rock Hill facility

Latest News

There is a First Alert for rain Friday night into Saturday morning.
Chance for isolated showers Wednesday afternoon before next First Alert for rain Friday, Saturday
Chance for isolated showers Wednesday afternoon before next First Alert for rain Friday, Saturday
Chance for isolated showers Wednesday afternoon before next First Alert for rain Friday, Saturday
Anyone in the WBTV area is fair game for another thunderstorm on Wednesday.
First Alert: Heavy, widespread rain expected Wednesday morning
First Alert Wednesday forecast
First Alert: Heavy, widespread rain expected Wednesday morning
Another round of rain expected Friday night through Saturday morningq
First Alert: Widespread showers, thunderstorms likely through Wednesday