Dry Tuesday before a First Alert for overnight rain into Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy today. While it will be much cooler than Monday, it won’t be as windy as it was Monday, and it will be dry with afternoon readings topping out in the middle 60s.

Dry and mild today, but rain returns tonight

Wednesday morning commute will be wet

More rain at the start of the weekend

Rain will quickly return this evening and rain will continue - heavy at times - overnight with lows near 50 degrees.

FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the dry weather around #CLT today, rain will quickly return to the @wbtv_news area, moving in from the southwest early tonight. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/nzQh26eTkA — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 8, 2022

A First Alert is in place for Wednesday. The morning commute will be impacted by rain - either falling or wet streets you’ll have to drive on – and scattered showers are likely through the day with highs in the upper 50s. There could be as much as one inch of rain by the time it winds down Wednesday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: @wbtv_news FUTURECAST strongly suggests there will still be rain around #CLT & a good bit of the @wbtv_news area Wednesday. Plan on rain - or at least wet streets - for your morning commute. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/WjKKLI1S9t — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 8, 2022

Thursday may bring a little bit of a lull before more rain returns late in the workweek. Mostly cloudy, damp and cold Thursday with highs in the lower 50s.

A second First Alert is now up for later Friday into early Saturday. The mid-60s are forecast for Friday before much colder air arrives over the weekend. There may not be a lot of rain around during the day on Friday, but rain will return for Friday night and linger through about the midday hours on Saturday.

Once the rain ends Saturday, colder air will blow in on gusty winds. Piedmont-area highs will be in the 50s over the weekend, but the rain will end as snow in the mountains early Saturday. Nighttime lows Saturday night are forecast to drop into the 20s, as Daylight Saving Time kicks in early Sunday morning. Sunday will bring sunshine with highs again in the chilly 50s.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

