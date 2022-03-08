NC DHHS Flu
Driving vs. flying: How rising gas prices could impact spring break travel plans

By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many area colleges are currently on spring break, but public schools like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are about a month away from their spring vacations.

Manyfamilies will drive to the beach in North Carolina or South Carolina. So, a 4.5-hour drive in an SUV with gas prices at $4.10 a gallon is going to cost about $200 in fuel round trip.

The question becomes if a family is headed to a destination like Disney World in Orlando.

WBTV checked AAA and used a travel app to compare prices.

For spring break week next month, the cheapest flight found was $220 dollars round trip per person, while checking a bag will cost an extra $45 per person.

So, a family of four checking two bags will spend $970.

A family of four flying to a destination like Disney World could spend almost $1,000 just on...
Looking at driving, assume again it’s in an SUV that gets about 25 miles to the gallon and has a 20-gallon tank. At $4.10 a gallon for gas, that 550-mile drive is going to cost about $90 one way, with a round-trip cost at under $200.

Driving to Disney World could cost less than $200 round-trip.
This of course all depends on the time a family has and the stops along the way, ultimately coming down to cost versus convenience.

Spring break planning comes as gas prices are soaring, with the national average setting a new record.

Gas Buddy shows that the average is $4.10 cents a gallon as of Monday. In North Carolina, AAA says drivers should expect an average of $3.92. That’s up 40 cents from a week ago. In South Carolina, the state average went up 5 cents to $3.88 a gallon.

With prices well above $4 a gallon for regular and nearly $5 for diesel, those who drive full time, or even as a side hustle, are seeing their gas prices eat into their profit.

One Uber driver who says he drives 50 to 60 hours a week is paying an extra $10 to fill his tank, something he does up to once a day.

“If the prices is that high it really eats into your pocket,” Uber driver Schumuziler Kwate said. “Now I have to make sure I get it from the cheapest place just to cut costs.”

Check WBTV’s gas tracker map for a list of the cheapest gas in your area.

