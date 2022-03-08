NC DHHS Flu
Conjunction Junction is back: Piedmont Players to present Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.

Performances begin on Friday, March 18.
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Schoolhouse Rock Live, Jr., is based on the ever-popular, award-winning 1970s cartoons. This fast-paced musical teaches lessons with clever and catchy tunes.

This energetic musical follows Tom, a young school teacher, who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the television set and shows him how to win his students over with imagination and music.

Memorable songs “Just a Bill,” “Lolly, Lolly, Lolly” and “Conjunction Junction” bring his lesson plans vividly to life.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes: German Jaramillo, Kara Holt, Luke Bardinas, Abby Bogle, Allex Phoenix, Natalie Callahan, Zana Smyre-Rouse, Finley Driggers, Hannah Bogle, Piper Waters, Penelope Sease, Anna Bentley, Dorie Clark, Annalynne Marino, Olivia Drudge, Madi Callahan, Nora Malek, Avia Long, Teague Rowland, Thierry Agnant, Carson Marino, June Tilley, Rio Workman, Asher Pethel, and Troy Krieg.

Parkview 130 is the Producing Partner for Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.

Performances take place Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 20 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance. The show takes place at the Norvell Theatre, 135 E. Fisher Street, Salisbury.

Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors/students/military Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.

