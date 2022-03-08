Charlotte officials looking for new home for Eastland DIY Skatepark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City officials are working to find a new home for the DIY SkatePark and Open-Air market at the old Eastland Mall site.

Both were shut down so the land could be developed.

During Monday’s city council strategy session, a city staffer said they’re looking for city-owned properties that could be used for the skate park and the market.

Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera said the city has failed market vendors by not finding a new place and for not notifying them that it was closing.

But another city council member argued that there was enough notice because the city lease stopped in September.

City officials also said they’re exploring the possibility of helping skaters set up a nonprofit to organically build a new skate park, similar to a model in Asheville.

