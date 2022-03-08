NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte officials looking for new home for Eastland DIY Skatepark

City officials also said they’re exploring the possibility of helping skaters set up a nonprofit to organically build a new skate park, similar to a model in Asheville.
The City of Charlotte is filing a rezoning petition for the Eastland Mall site.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:04 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City officials are working to find a new home for the DIY SkatePark and Open-Air market at the old Eastland Mall site.

Both were shut down so the land could be developed.

During Monday’s city council strategy session, a city staffer said they’re looking for city-owned properties that could be used for the skate park and the market.

Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera said the city has failed market vendors by not finding a new place and for not notifying them that it was closing.

But another city council member argued that there was enough notice because the city lease stopped in September.

