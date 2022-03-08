Charlotte looking to host Army-Navy Game, an all-time rivalry in college sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The city of Charlotte has emerged as a possible host to the 2027 Army-Navy football game, one of the most important rivalry matchups in all of college sports.

It was first reported by The Orlando Sentinel that Charlotte was among the cities vying to land the game. Other cities trying to land the game include Orlando, Dallas, Chicago and Boston.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation says Army-Navy game organizers are planning to visit Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium, but no clear date is in place.

“Being in consideration to host the Army-Navy game is exciting for Charlotte and the region. With the state’s military history and the city’s ability to host world-class events, we believe the Charlotte Sports Foundation has a compelling case to bring America’s Game to Charlotte,” Danny Morrison, Executive Director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, said.

Most often, the game is played at a neutral site in Philadelphia located between the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland,

