NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Businesses thrive with the resurgence of athletic events in Uptown

It's been about two years since the pandemic started. Businesses are still reeling from that, but this past weekend was a reminder of 'pre-pandemic' times.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:38 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the return of sports in uptown Charlotte, there’s a new kind of energy.

Not just from fans but from businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

It’s been about 2 years since the pandemic started. Businesses shut down and they’re still reeling from that.

But this past weekend was a reminder of pre-pandemic times.

“Completely excited. I couldn’t sleep last night,” said one fan on Saturday night.

Over the weekend, fans flooded Bank of America Stadium for the Charlotte FC game.

“We all finally have a team here to join together and support together,” said another fan.

The excitement spilled over into Uptown businesses.

GM of the French Quarter Restaurant Angelo Tsepelis said, “It was a ton of people here. We did record numbers. It was as good as the Clemson-Georgia game almost.”

Tsepelis is excited to see uptown Charlotte alive again.

“Having sports, you know, the soccer game and basketball in the city bring in a lot of people and a lot of revenue so it helps out the city a lot. It gets us out of the COVID years.”

It’s a similar scenario at the Community Matters Cafe where business is booming.

Chef Chayil Johnson says they saw a resurgence coming into the new year.

“The way I like to word it is – we can’t tell a difference between a Monday and a Friday of business. It’s all been very consistent all throughout the week,” said Johnson.

Athletics aren’t just bringing out hometown fans and players, but those from opposing teams.

“Since we’re pretty close to both stadiums, they come, they check us out for a quick bite or whatnot, so it really expands our audience,” said Johnson.

That’s an audience businesses are hopeful will continue to expand with more events happening in Charlotte.

“Just this past Friday was our busiest financial day we’ve had since opening in 2019 so yeah, I’d say we’re back high rolling,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMPD said a man killed in a shooting in Steele Creek over the weekend was struck by a stray...
PHOTOS: Suspect vehicle identified in death of popular Charlotte DJ hit by stray bullet while inside apartment
A driver for a race team died in a crash on an interstate highway in Texas.
Tractor-trailer carrying race cars involved in deadly crash on Texas highway
Cleveland County DSS used this 'Temporary Guardianship' form to remove children from their...
‘Delete this form and never use again.’ DSS agencies remove kids without judge’s order.
The situation happened at a home on Collins Road in Waxhaw around 6 p.m. Sunday evening....
Deputies: Man dead after shooting and killing ex-wife in apparent murder-suicide in Union County
The Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility...
$200M in unpaid bonds represents key factor in dilemma with Carolina Panthers Rock Hill facility

Latest News

The situation is unfolding on Nations Ford Road before 6 p.m.
No word on suspect injuries in shooting involving police in southwest Charlotte
Patrick Cannon sits down for an interview with WBTV to explain why voters should trust him...
Convicted as mayor, now running for council: Patrick Cannon sits down for one-on-one interview with WBTV
No word on suspect injuries in shooting involving police in southwest Charlotte
Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the...
Woman is second to die from S.C. mass shooting, ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect still on the run
Madison Cawthorn, a 25-year-old Republican candidate for U.S. House in North Carolina’s 11th...
N.C Congressman Madison Cawthorn charged for driving with revoked license