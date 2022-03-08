Businesses thrive with the resurgence of athletic events in Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the return of sports in uptown Charlotte, there’s a new kind of energy.

Not just from fans but from businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

It’s been about 2 years since the pandemic started. Businesses shut down and they’re still reeling from that.

But this past weekend was a reminder of pre-pandemic times.

“Completely excited. I couldn’t sleep last night,” said one fan on Saturday night.

Over the weekend, fans flooded Bank of America Stadium for the Charlotte FC game.

“We all finally have a team here to join together and support together,” said another fan.

The excitement spilled over into Uptown businesses.

GM of the French Quarter Restaurant Angelo Tsepelis said, “It was a ton of people here. We did record numbers. It was as good as the Clemson-Georgia game almost.”

Tsepelis is excited to see uptown Charlotte alive again.

“Having sports, you know, the soccer game and basketball in the city bring in a lot of people and a lot of revenue so it helps out the city a lot. It gets us out of the COVID years.”

It’s a similar scenario at the Community Matters Cafe where business is booming.

Chef Chayil Johnson says they saw a resurgence coming into the new year.

“The way I like to word it is – we can’t tell a difference between a Monday and a Friday of business. It’s all been very consistent all throughout the week,” said Johnson.

Athletics aren’t just bringing out hometown fans and players, but those from opposing teams.

“Since we’re pretty close to both stadiums, they come, they check us out for a quick bite or whatnot, so it really expands our audience,” said Johnson.

That’s an audience businesses are hopeful will continue to expand with more events happening in Charlotte.

“Just this past Friday was our busiest financial day we’ve had since opening in 2019 so yeah, I’d say we’re back high rolling,” said Johnson.

