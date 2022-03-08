NC DHHS Flu
Another First Alert looms for more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday

We will get a little break from the rain on Thursday. It will still be cool though. Highs will be in the low 50s.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Severe weather doesn’t seem to be a big issue this time - but get ready for more rain tonight and on Wednesday.

  • First Alert for tonight and Wednesday
  • Much cooler for two days
  • Another First Alert for part of the weekend

The rest of the afternoon will be variably cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. (That’s a far cry from yesterday’s 82 degree high.) Showers will arrive late this afternoon to the evening. While there could be showers during the evening commute, most of the heavier rain will hold off until after the sun goes down.

Rain will come down tonight and into the day on Wednesday. The heaviest rain will likely fall the first half of the day. It will be cool all day with highs only reaching the upper 50s.

The next First Alert kicks in on Friday. Highs will reach the mid 60s. Rain will arrive late and last into the day on Saturday. It will be much cooler after the rain moves out. Highs will only be in the mid 50s both Saturday and Sunday. There could be snow showers in the mountains as the precipitation moves out. It will be chilly by Sunday morning. Lows will fall to the low 20s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

