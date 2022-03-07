NC DHHS Flu
Warm and windy Monday sets up chance for showers overnight

Today’s highs will reach the low 80s before dropping into the 60s tomorrow.
Highs will reach the low 80s on Monday, but there is a good chance for evening showers as a cold front moves in.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be the warmest day of the week. After today - hang on to your hat!

  • Warm and breezy today
  • Evening showers - mountain t-storms
  • Next First Alert - Wednesday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Today will be warm and breezy. There is a Wind Advisory for the mountains and foothills. Winds could gust 40-50 mph. Highs will reach the low 80s. A cold front will move in tonight. That could mean thunderstorms for the higher elevations late this afternoon. As the front moves east, the rest of us will likely see showers this evening - with a few t-storms possible.

Tuesday will be cooler with a low rain chance. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

The next First Alert is for Wednesday. Rain will move in overnight and stick around during the day on Wednesday. It will be a cool and wet day. Highs will only reach the mid 50s. The heaviest rain should fall the first half of the day. Showers will be more scattered toward the afternoon.

The mountains could see thunderstorms this evening as eastern regions are likely to see showers.
Thursday will bring a few showers with highs still stuck in the mid 50s. The better rain chance arrives late Friday into Saturday. The models are bringing in a good batch of rain with some mountain snow as it wraps up on Saturday. It will be chilly too! Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 50s and we will be in the low 50s on Sunday. Lows will fall to the 20s Saturday night.

Make it a great afternoon!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

