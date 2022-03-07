Two men charged after person shot, another injured by suspect’s vehicle in Rock Hill

NC DHHS Flu
The Rock Hill Police Department have obtained warrants for two men after a shooting that left one person seriously injured early Sunday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Police Department have arrested men after a shooting that left one person seriously injured early morning March 7.

The shooting occurred at 200 Marshall Street in Rock Hill around 4:17 a.m. and when officers arrived, a 28-year-old male victim was found on the ground with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his side. He was transported to the hospital.

When officers were on the scene, two suspects, 20-year-old Chandler Ward and 28-year-old Daryl Trabucco, both from Rock Hill were seen fleeing Marshall Street in a black Audi.

Ward was driving the Audi, turned onto Walnut Street and then struck a parked Honda on the opposing side of the roadway. Chandler was ejected from the car and the Honda then collided with a parked Toyota, according to law enforcement.

A 41-year-old man who was standing at the driver’s door of the Toyota was seriously injured after being hit by the Audi and was transported to the hospital. The other occupants of the Toyota were taken to the hospital for examination.

Daryl Trabucco was issued a warrant for second-degree assault and battery by mob.(Rock Hill Police Department)

After an investigation, it was discovered that Ward and Trabucco were in a fight with the 28-year-old victim, assaulting him with fists and a flashlight before Ward shot him, authorities said.

Chandler Ward(Rock Hill Police Department)

Trabucco was arrested the next day for second-degree assault and battery by mob.

Ward was arrested after his release from the hospital and charged with assault and battery by mob, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was denied bond and released to the custody of South Carolina Highway Patrol for charges pending with their agency.

