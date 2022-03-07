NC DHHS Flu
Sheriff: 4 of 7 killed in Iowa tornadoes from same family

Friends and neighbors help people whose homes were damaged in deadly tornadoes around Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday. (Source: KCCI/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Four of the seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa were members of the same family who had sought shelter inside a home that was razed by a powerful tornado, authorities said.

Two children, their father and their grandmother all died when a tornado hit the grandmother’s home near rural Winterset on Saturday afternoon, Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes told television station KCCI.

The children and their parents, from Blue Springs, Missouri, were visiting their grandmother, Melissa Bazley, 63, when the tornado hit. The storm killed Bazley, 37-year-old Michael Bolger and two of his three young children.

Hundreds of Iowans help clean up after a tornado devastated Iowa on Saturday. (Source: KCCI/CNN)

A GoFundMe page for the family says Kuri Bolger, who is the children’s mother and Bazley’s daughter, was hospitalized after being seriously injured. Other members of the family who had sought shelter in the home’s pantry also were injured.

Two others killed in the tornado — Rodney Clark, 64, and Cecilia Lloyd, 72 — lived in homes just down the street from Bazley that were also hit by the tornado that was rated an EF-3, with peak winds of 138 mph, by the National Weather Service.

The seventh death came from Lucas County, about 54 miles southeast of Des Moines, when a separate tornado struck less than an hour later, injuring several other people. The state Department of Natural Resources said that person who died was in an RV at a campground at Red Haw State Park in Chariton, Iowa.

Authorities say seven people are dead after tornadoes swept through central Iowa. (Iowa Storm Chasing Network/LSM via CNN)

The storms that raked Iowa on Saturday were the deadliest to occur in the state since May 2008, when one tornado destroyed nearly 300 homes and killed nine people in the northern Iowa city of Parkersburg. Another tornado a month later killed four boys at the Little Sioux Boy Scout ranch in western Iowa.

Saturday’s storms damaged or destroyed other homes and downed power lines and trees, causing some power outages.

The tornadoes were followed by winter storms overnight Sunday into Monday that dropped about 5 inches of snow in central Iowa and 6.5 inches in Mount Vernon in eastern Iowa.

Elsewhere, the National Weather Service said the storms generated an EF-1 tornado in southeastern Wisconsin near Stoughton that included winds up to 80 mph. The storm flattened trees, snapped power poles and blew out windows in homes. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

