Salisbury firefighters Isler and Monroe remembered 14 years after their deaths

Vic Isler, left, and Justin Monroe, right, lost their lives on March 7, 2008.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:35 AM EST
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Just as they’ve done every year since the first gathering in 2009, family, friends, and community members got together on Monday morning to remember the lives and the sacrifice of Salisbury firefighters Victor Isler and Justin Monroe.

The two were killed while battling a fire at Salisbury Millworks on March 7, 2008. A third firefighter, Rick Barkley, was seriously injured in the fire.

“It feels the same as it did 14 years ago, the pain has gotten easier in some ways, said Justin Monroe’s mother Lisa. “It still affects people that live in this town. I’m thankful for support. I’m thankful for people that pray for me every day, they come out and support out firefighters. They need support.”

To mark the anniversary, the gathering was held at 9:00 a.m. at the Firefighters Memorial in the 1400 block of S. Main St. There was the lowering of the flag, a time of prayer, and remarks by Salisbury Fire Chief Robert Parnell and Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander.

Even though it’s difficult, family members of Vis Isler and Justin Monroe wouldn’t miss it. It’s a chance to talk about some of the happy memories says Justin’s mother Lisa.

“He loved older people, he loved his community, he was a hard worker with three fire departments, and he left a good legacy and that makes me happy,” Monroe said.

“I really enjoy coming out here and I meet new people every time I come, and it takes the pain away,” added Isler’s brother Kevin.

Firefighters across the country have learned from what happened to Isler and Monroe.  In Salisbury, radios were upgraded for better communication and rapid intervention teams established to rush to the aid of a firefighter in danger.

One year ago Monroe and Isler were honored by the naming of the new Salisbury Fire Station No. 6. The station is located west of U.S. 29 South in the 300 block of Cedar Springs Road.

“Knowing my son is in Heaven…is the most peace I have,” Lisa Monroe added. “I know where he’s at and I’m going to see him one day.”

