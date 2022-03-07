Rowan man convicted of sex offenses involving pictures of young girls is now charged with rape

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man with a history of convictions for sex crimes involving children is now back in jail on new charges. Peter Kiever, 26, was arrested by police in Spencer and charged with felony statutory rape of a child 15 or younger.

According to the report, the alleged incident happened between November 19, 2018 and December 7, 2018.

This comes after a year-long investigation into Kiever’s prior sexual contact with a 15-year-old victim, according to Spencer Police. Kiever was set to be released from the Lincoln Correctional Facility on Sunday, after serving an active sentence for prior sexually based offenses. Kiever was greeted by deputies at Lincoln Correctional Facility in Lincolnton on Sunday afternoon and promptly returned to Rowan County for his first appearance before a magistrate on the new charge.

Kiever was previously convicted of a number of other sex crimes. In 2019 Kiever pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison.

At the time, Kiever pleaded guilty to two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, one count of felony first degree sexual exploitation with a minor, nine counts of felony second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and six counts of felony disseminate obscene material to a minor.

Kiever was sentenced to an active prison sentence of a minimum of 58 months to a maximum of 130 months.

Kiever was originally charged for posting nude pictures of girls on social media sites, and investigators say that since he was arrested in 2014, more victims came forward.

These victims were interviewed by Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department investigator Todd Taylor and agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and information gathered in those interviews resulted in the additional charges.

Based on the information received, Kiever requested nude pictures from several additional young girls ranging in age from 11 to 17 and received at least one picture from one of the victims. A victim also stated that she received a nude picture of a male from Kiever, according to police.

Kiever is now being held under a bond of $250,000 on the new charge. He is due to make a court appearance on Monday.

