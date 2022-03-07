Police: Man shot to death in southeast Charlotte near Matthews, Mint Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that left one person dead in southeast Charlotte, near Matthews and Mint Hill.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers got a call from Matthews Police around 3:30 a.m. about a victim of a gunshot wound arriving at Novant Matthews Hospital after a shooting in Charlotte.

Police said the victim, identified as 24-year-old Juwan Carlos Hernandez, was pronounced dead by hospital staff just before 4 a.m.

After an investigation, officers discovered the shooting happened off Springfield Gardens Drive. Homicide unit detectives arrived and began conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.