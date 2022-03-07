NC-based Samaritan’s Purse arrives in Europe with field hospital bound for Ukraine

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina-based Samaritan’s Purse landed safely in Poland and materials for an emergency field hospital have been transported to Ukraine.

According to a weekend update from the organization, the Samaritan’s Purse team is now in the process of setting up the facility.

Based on recent assessments, the group will increase the capacity of its Ukraine field hospital, planning for two operating rooms with the capacity for 14 major surgeries or 30 minor surgeries per day, according to Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham.

Our @SamaritansPurse DC-8 landed in Poland and the Emergency Field Hospital will now be transported to Ukraine. Watch this update from my son @EdwardG1911 and join us in prayer for the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/XjNKCe5MMW — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) March 6, 2022

There will be four wards with 50 inpatient beds and an emergency room that can handle 100 patients per day.

Also included are four intensive care unit beds and four step-down beds.

Samaritan’s Purse airlifted the field hospital on Friday from an airport in Greensboro.

Additional equipment is scheduled to be flown to Poland and taken into Ukraine later this week.

Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday as the Russian invasion of the country continued, according to the Associated Press.

