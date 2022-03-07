NC DHHS Flu
NC-based Samaritan’s Purse arrives in Europe with field hospital bound for Ukraine

Samaritan’s Purse airlifted the field hospital on Friday from an airport in Greensboro.
The North Carolina-based organization is providing a field hospital to help those in Ukraine.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina-based Samaritan’s Purse landed safely in Poland and materials for an emergency field hospital have been transported to Ukraine.

According to a weekend update from the organization, the Samaritan’s Purse team is now in the process of setting up the facility.

Based on recent assessments, the group will increase the capacity of its Ukraine field hospital, planning for two operating rooms with the capacity for 14 major surgeries or 30 minor surgeries per day, according to Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham.

There will be four wards with 50 inpatient beds and an emergency room that can handle 100 patients per day.

Also included are four intensive care unit beds and four step-down beds.

Samaritan’s Purse airlifted the field hospital on Friday from an airport in Greensboro.

Additional equipment is scheduled to be flown to Poland and taken into Ukraine later this week.

Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday as the Russian invasion of the country continued, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

