Longwood wins Big South for first NCAA Tournament bid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins scored 19 points and Longwood advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time with a 79-58 victory over Winthrop in the Big South tournament championship game.

Top-seeded Longwood (26-6) never trailed, led by as many as 21 in the first half, 28 in the second half and cruised against the second-seeded Eagles (23-9), a perennial Big South power who had won the last two conference tournament titles and hoped to win its 19th overall.

Wilkins was 7-of-11 shooting with three 3-pointers, eight rebounds and three steals.

Big South player of the year D.J. Burns Jr. led Winthrop with 14 points.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)