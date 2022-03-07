NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Longwood wins Big South for first NCAA Tournament bid

Longwood celebrates their win over Winthrop in the Big South Tournament championship game as...
Longwood celebrates their win over Winthrop in the Big South Tournament championship game as the Lancers punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:42 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins scored 19 points and Longwood advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time with a 79-58 victory over Winthrop in the Big South tournament championship game.

Top-seeded Longwood (26-6) never trailed, led by as many as 21 in the first half, 28 in the second half and cruised against the second-seeded Eagles (23-9), a perennial Big South power who had won the last two conference tournament titles and hoped to win its 19th overall.

Wilkins was 7-of-11 shooting with three 3-pointers, eight rebounds and three steals.

Big South player of the year D.J. Burns Jr. led Winthrop with 14 points.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

The situation happened at a home on Collins Road in Waxhaw around 6 p.m. Sunday evening....
Deputies: Man dead after shooting and killing ex-wife in apparent murder-suicide in Union County
CMPD said a man killed in a shooting in Steele Creek over the weekend was struck by a stray...
PHOTOS: Suspect vehicle identified in death of popular Charlotte DJ hit by stray bullet while inside apartment
A shot of Charlotte’s skyline, taken by photography enthusiast Steve Ohnesorge.
Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Charlotte metro area
Cleveland County DSS used this 'Temporary Guardianship' form to remove children from their...
‘Delete this form and never use again.’ DSS agencies remove kids without judge’s order.
The Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility...
$200M in unpaid bonds represents key factor in dilemma with Carolina Panthers Rock Hill facility

Latest News

The Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility...
$200M in unpaid bonds represents key factor in dilemma with Carolina Panthers Rock Hill facility
$200M in unpaid bonds represents key factor in dilemma with Carolina Panthers Rock Hill facility
Major League Baseball lockout not likely to affect local Minor League teams
Major League Baseball lockout not likely to affect local Minor League teams
The Cannon Ballers will start the 2022 season at Atrium Health Ballpark on Friday, April 8.
Major League Baseball lockout not likely to affect local Minor League teams
Coin toss at the 2009 Army-Navy Game. Courtesy: DOD.
Charlotte looking to host Army-Navy Game, an all-time rivalry in college sports