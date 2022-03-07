NC DHHS Flu
Deputies: Man dead after shooting and killing ex-wife in apparent murder-suicide in Union County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a man is dead after shooting and killing his former wife in an apparent murder-suicide in Union County on Sunday evening.

The situation happened at a home on Collins Road in Waxhaw around 6 p.m. Sunday evening. Deputies were dispatched to an armed subject/domestic disturbance call for service.

Deputies arrived and found 38-year-old Erica Thomas dead in the driveway from apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies also found 41-year-old Joshua D. Laney in the driveway still alive, but badly injured, from a single gunshot wound.

Deputies secured the scene and administered lifesaving efforts to Laney who was ultimately taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they learned that Laney and Thomas are former husband and wife. Investigators determined this started as a verbal domestic disturbance at the home.

During the confrontation, deputies say Laney pulled out a rifle, shot and killed Thomas, and then shot himself.

At the time this happened, investigators say an active Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) was in place against Laney and all known guns belonging to him and in his possession had been seized by deputies in accordance with the DVPO.

Investigators are still working to determine the source of the weapon used during this incident and any motives for this tragic murder/suicide.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call the UCSO at 704-283-3789.

