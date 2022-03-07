$200M in unpaid bonds represents key factor in dilemma with Carolina Panthers Rock Hill facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Construction on the Carolina Panthers’ new headquarters and practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina has been paused over an alleged missed payment.

On Monday evening, The Charlotte Observer cited a source familiar with the situation that said the first phase of the construction was slated to be completed in 2023, but the City of Rock Hill reportedly did not make an obligated payment.

When the Carolina Panthers agreed to build their headquarters in Rock Hill, the city agreed to pay $20 million and issue bonds for much more.

On Tuesday, WBTV confirmed with a city of Rock Hill spokeswoman that those bonds were never issued. One expert said any money used on a project like this isn’t a good investment for taxpayers.

”We are fulfilling our obligation as the improvements are built,” Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said.

Mayor Gettys is talking about paying $20 million into a fund to help build the Panthers practice facility.

It backs up the city’s statement from Monday saying it wasn’t aware of a payment obligation.

“The City was unaware of any planned pause in construction of the Panthers facility. The City has met all obligations required under the agreement, and is not aware of any March 2021 payment obligation. The City intends to continue honoring our agreement with the Panthers and fully supports the project,” the City of Rock Hill statement read.

The city of Rock Hill paid the money, but didn’t uphold another part of its agreement - to issue more than $200 million in bonds.

The concern over these bonds dates to May 2021.

Panthers Chief Operating Officer Mark Hart wrote to York’s County manager saying “as good faith partners we have not issued a default.”

But the halt shows the Panthers are officially finding the city of Rock Hill in direct violation of the agreement.

”This is basically an oversized office building,” Sports Economist Professor Victor Matheson said.

Matheson says regardless of the violation, this was a bad investment on the city’s part in the first place.

He says this facility isn’t creating new jobs or more economic activity as promised but rather moving it from one place to Rock Hill.

”What you’re doing is basically paying to play. You’re paying money in to hopefully reap some economic benefits but there’s no reason to believe those benefits are going to happen,” Matheson said.

While those benefits and rewards might never come, Matheson says the risks on taxpayer money will always remain.

”Say in 10 years, the Carolina Panthers no longer exists, those bonds are still going to exist and the city is still going to be on the hook for them,” Matheson said.

Matheston said disputes like these often end up in court, where lawyers will resolve the issues.

”The only thing worse than spending tens of thousands of taxpayer money on a practice facility is paying that much money on a practice facility that never opens up,” Matheson said.

Matheson says stopping construction on the facility is a great negotiating tool but he thinks it will get resolved.

We do not know but are trying to find out if York County will get involved in any way, if this will end up in the courts, and what has been stopping the city from issuing the bonds in the first place.

The Charlotte Observer provided a statement from Tepper Sports & Entertainment about the situation.

“We are committed to bettering the Carolinas community that supports our team and players. To that end, while GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC has invested more than $170 million into the development in Rock Hill, our partners have been unable to contribute the agreed upon investment to fund the construction of the public infrastructure. “Given the economic realities, the difficult but prudent decision has been made to pause the project. The on-going work will continue with our partners to find an economically acceptable solution for all parties to continue this project in Rock Hill,” the statement read.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says he’s confident the issues will be resolved between the two sides.

“At the state level, Governor McMaster has done everything necessary to keep this project moving forward. He’s confident that the locals and the Panthers will quickly resolve any outstanding issues and that construction will resume,” Gov. McMaster said.

Even York County Government, which has no financial responsibility in the project, also chimed in about the dilemma.

“York County Government is aware of the announcement by the Carolina Panthers halting construction on the team headquarters and practice facility in Rock Hill. Although York County is not responsible for funding the infrastructure at the site, County staff is in communication with the Carolina Panthers, and hopes to work toward a solution that protects County taxpayers,” the county’s statement read.

The City of Rock Hill claimed to be unaware of any payment obligations.

In Oct 2020, the Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility coming to Rock Hill.

It was a joint reveal from the Panthers, York County, and the City of Rock Hill. The mixed-use site was designed to host Tepper Sports & Entertainment and become a destination for people all over the region.

When completed, the development will include restaurants, retail, a healthcare facility, apartments, hotels, trails, and office space.

The facility will also include a 120,000-square foot indoor practice facility, a 113,000-square foot multipurpose sports and entertainment venue, and outdoor practice fields. The indoor practice field features 80-foot tall operable glass doors and can host athletic events and games, concerts, and other corporate events.

Among the team’s amenities will be a 20,000 square-foot weight room, a 6,000 square-foot locker room, and 5,000 square-foot hydrotherapy room to aid players’ rehab and recovery.

Key public-facing areas within the development site are highlighted by “The Park.” That is the 5,000-seat outdoor, multipurpose stadium designed to host events like high school football games, soccer games, concerts, and more.

“The Grove” is the open space within the site that has a series of reflecting pools, lighting, and landscape.

“‘The Park’ itself, with its scalability between 5,000 and as high as 20,000, I think is a great platform for festivals, concerts — all kinds of large ticketed events,” Hart said. “We are working with the Rock Hill school district to make that available for high school sports, high school football, and all kinds of high school activities: proms, gatherings, conferences, and educational programs.”

There will also be approximately 2.5 miles of public trails connected to Rock Hill’s multi-use path system.

The project will include significant improvements to local infrastructure, including a new interchange off of I-77. Over 13,000 feet of new public streets and 2,600 parking spaces are planned in addition to the sidewalks and trails for cyclists, runners, and walkers.

“It’s all designed to look great, feel great, and spur great development opportunities for anyone who wants to come,” Hart said.

In April 2020, York County leaders approved the incentive deal centered around the new headquarters and practice facility for the Panthers in Rock Hill.

It was one of the most significant public hearings York County held in years when the final procedural vote on the incentive deal, named “Project Avalanche” came.

Project Avalanche is an economic incentive deal related to the Carolina Panthers headquarters and practice site move from Charlotte to Rock Hill. The plan is to annex the site - currently surrounded by but not included in Rock Hill - into the city.

