CMPD: Man killed by stray bullet during shootout in Steele Creek parking lot

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died after being struck by a stray bullet during a shootout in a parking lot in southwest Charlotte over the weekend, police said.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they responded after shots were fired near the Horizons at Steele Creek apartments, located off Hillgrove Lane in the Steele Creek division, around 3 a.m. Saturday

There, they found a man, identified as 48-year-old James Freiburg, with life-threatening injuries inside his apartment, according to the CMPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Investigators said they also found shell casings in the parking lot. An investigation determined Freiburg was struck by a stray bullet that stemmed from a large shootout in the parking lot between two groups of people unrelated to the victim, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600

