City of Concord invites community to review Academy-Gibson Village Park and Connectivity Master Plan designs

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is continuing work to develop a park and connectivity master plan for the Academy-Gibson Village area. The master plan will guide decisions on the development and renovation of facilities and amenities owned and operated by the city to improve the public’s overall enjoyment and experience while visiting the park and greenway.

The city recently concluded an online public input survey and will now host an open house for the community to further review conceptual designs, ask questions, and provide feedback.

The open house will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Academy Recreation Center, located at 147 Academy Ave, NW in Concord. During the open house, Concord Parks and Recreation staff will be available to answer questions, present the latest conceptual drawings, and discuss next steps in the planning process.

The conceptual plans available for review at the open house reflect community input received through prior meetings and online surveys. The city first began this project in November 2020. The city held a virtual public meeting with Parks and Recreation staff and the project consultant, and the first online public input survey was released in December 2020. The city launched a second online public input survey on December 13, 2021, which closed for comments on January 23, 2022. Altogether, the city received nearly 4,000 responses through the public input surveys.

Concord Parks and Recreation staff will work with the project consultant to carefully and thoroughly review all of the feedback received during the upcoming open house, as well as the last online survey, to further refine the conceptual plans. Once updated to reflect recent public input, the conceptual plans will guide the design process for the enhanced Academy-Gibson Village Park and Greenway.

For more information, the public may contact Jason Pauling, Senior Planner, Parks and Recreation Department, at 704-920-5641.

