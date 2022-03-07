Catawba County woman wins $100K on $20 scratch-off lottery ticket

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Catawba County woman took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a big prize.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Debra Kessler of Claremont bought her Ultimate 7′s ticket from the D Mart on Oxford School Road in Catawba. That ticket was a $100,000 winner.

Lottery officials said Kessler arrived at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday to collect her prize. After the required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home approximately $71,016.

The Ultimate 7′s game launched in May with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes, according to lottery officials.

One $2 million prize remains to be claimed.

