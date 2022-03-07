Breezy, warm Monday before First Alerts for rain this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get set for another breezy and very warm day with Piedmont-area highs in the lower 80s, not far from record levels.

Windy and warm today, late thundershowers

Much cooler rest of the week with more rain

Rain chances are highest Wednesday and Friday

WIndy & very warm again today. The record in #CLT is 85°, set in 1974. That record is probably safe, but we'll average about 20° above normal again today before rain arrives this evening followed by cooler air for the @wbtv_news for the rest of the week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/uBqF3Y0sU3 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 7, 2022

Showers and a few thunderstorms will roll into the mountains first, during the late afternoon hours, then drift east into the Piedmont after the sun goes down.

The greatest risk for a severe storm or two will be in the mountains, with damaging wind gusts the greatest threat. Once the rain clears the region late evening, we’ll turn drier overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s.

FIRST ALERT: There's at least a small chance for a stronger thunderstorm or two around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area late this afternoon / evening. The best chance for stronger storm looks be in the mountains, though one or two are possible anywhere. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/cVBGIrA9Xk — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 7, 2022

Tuesday will be dry and cooler with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s.

Rain will return late Tuesday night and there is a First Alert on Wednesday, as another round of rain unfolds across the Carolinas. Wednesday will be chilly as well with highs only in the middle 50s. There could be as much as one inch of rain on Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT: This will be a much more active week around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area & timing out the specif rainy periods will be challenging! Showers & storms this evening, then the next best chance comes Tuesday night into Wednesday & again Friday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/DyRFHad2pS — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) March 7, 2022

Thursday may bring a little bit of a lull before more rain returns late in the workweek. A second First Alert is now up for Friday into early Saturday. The lower 60s are forecast for Friday before much cooler air arrives over the weekend.

In fact, while Piedmont-area highs will be in the 50s over the weekend. The rain could end as a little snow in the mountains early Saturday. Nighttime lows Saturday night are forecast to drop into the 20s, as Daylight Saving Time kicks in early Sunday morning.

