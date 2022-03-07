NC DHHS Flu
Breezy, warm Monday before First Alerts for rain this week

It will be windy and warm on Monday, with late thundershowers.
By Al Conklin
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get set for another breezy and very warm day with Piedmont-area highs in the lower 80s, not far from record levels.

  • Windy and warm today, late thundershowers
  • Much cooler rest of the week with more rain
  • Rain chances are highest Wednesday and Friday

Showers and a few thunderstorms will roll into the mountains first, during the late afternoon hours, then drift east into the Piedmont after the sun goes down.

The greatest risk for a severe storm or two will be in the mountains, with damaging wind gusts the greatest threat. Once the rain clears the region late evening, we’ll turn drier overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday will be dry and cooler with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s.

Rain will return late Tuesday night and there is a First Alert on Wednesday, as another round of rain unfolds across the Carolinas. Wednesday will be chilly as well with highs only in the middle 50s. There could be as much as one inch of rain on Wednesday.

Thursday may bring a little bit of a lull before more rain returns late in the workweek. A second First Alert is now up for Friday into early Saturday. The lower 60s are forecast for Friday before much cooler air arrives over the weekend.

In fact, while Piedmont-area highs will be in the 50s over the weekend. The rain could end as a little snow in the mountains early Saturday. Nighttime lows Saturday night are forecast to drop into the 20s, as Daylight Saving Time kicks in early Sunday morning.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

