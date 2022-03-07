NC DHHS Flu
Bowman edges Larson in OT in NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 06: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, celebrates in...
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 06: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)(Meg Oliphant | Getty Images)
By Jenna Fryer (Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Bowman beat NASCAR champion Kyle Larson in a door-to-door overtime battle at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that sent Hendrick Motorsports to victory lane for the second consecutive week.

Bowman got a shot at the win when a caution with three laps remaining shifted the race from a pair of Joe Gibbs Racing cars to the Hendrick teammates.

Las Vegas native Kyle Busch and teammate Martin Truex Jr. were in a lap-by-lap chess match for the win until the 12th caution ended the stirring duel.

Then it came down to Bowman and Larson, and Bowman beat him to the checkered flag.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

$200M in unpaid bonds represents key factor in dilemma with Carolina Panthers Rock Hill facility
Major League Baseball lockout not likely to affect local Minor League teams
