Authorities: Previous dispute believed to be motive behind Chester County shooting that killed 1, injured 4

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and four others with “substantial” injuries were taken to a hospital before deputies arrived.
A shooting that broke out early Sunday morning left one person dead and four others seriously injured in Chester, S.C.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities said they believe the motive for a deadly shooting that broke out early Sunday morning in Chester, S.C. originated from a previous dispute between the suspected shooter and the victim in May of 2020.

Deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office went out to the area of Powell Drive, off Harvey Neely Road, around 12:30 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and four others with “substantial” injuries were taken to a hospital before deputies arrived.

Authorities identified the victim as Kevin Feaster. They added that two of the four people who were wounded in the shooting have been released from the hospital.

Of the two still hospitalized, one is in stable condition and one is in unstable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are searching for 30-year-old Vangereil “Gerald” Dretreckes Miller in relation to the shooting. He is described as 5-foot-10 and approximately 155 pounds.

Deputies have obtained warrants for Miller for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Additional charges are forthcoming.

According to the sheriff’s office, Miller is currently out on bond for the following charges:

  • Attempted murder in February 2020
  • Possession of a weapon during a violent crime in February 2020
  • Attempted murder in May 2020
  • Malicious injury to property in May 2020
  • Possession of a weapon during a violent crime in May 2020

Authorities said Monday morning they are continuing to search for Miller and asked for the community’s support.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call either 911 or (803) 385-5433. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

