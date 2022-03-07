Attorney Michael Adkins files for Superior Court Judge spot

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael S. Adkins, a longtime Salisbury attorney, filed his Notice of Candidacy in Raleigh as a Republican candidate for Superior Court Judge in Rowan County.

According to a press release, Adkins has been practicing law since 1987, and has been in Rowan County since joining Wallace and Whitley in 1992. He is currently a shareholder and practicing attorney with Adkins Carter P.A.

Adkins began his career as an assistant prosecutor, and has also done criminal defense, handling cases from minor traffic infractions to first degree murder charges, and civil cases ranging from small claims court to multi-million dollar matters in Superior Court.

Adkins said he is running for Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 19-C, which is composed of Rowan County, because he believes he could use his breadth of experience to preside over matters that came before him knowledgeably and fairly. He says he has always wanted to help people and believes he can make more of a difference on the bench.

He has been married to his wife, Cindy, for 37 years and they have two grown children, Nick and Lydia. Cindy is a retired Rowan-Salisbury teacher with 30 years teaching experience. Nick is a graduate of East Rowan and the U.S. Naval Academy. He served as a Navy Pilot and is now a financial adviser for Raymond James. Lydia is a graduate of East Rowan, Campbell University (BA), Wake Forest University (MA) and is a Curriculum Coach for Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

Adkins is a member of Wyatt’s Grove Baptist Church where he has attended since moving to Rowan County. He serves as a deacon, church moderator, Sunday School teacher and sings in the choir.

