NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Attorney Michael Adkins files for Superior Court Judge spot

Adkins has been practicing law since 1987, and has been in Rowan County since joining Wallace...
Adkins has been practicing law since 1987, and has been in Rowan County since joining Wallace and Whitley in 1992. He is currently a shareholder and practicing attorney with Adkins Carter P.A.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael S. Adkins, a longtime Salisbury attorney, filed his Notice of Candidacy in Raleigh as a Republican candidate for Superior Court Judge in Rowan County.

According to a press release, Adkins has been practicing law since 1987, and has been in Rowan County since joining Wallace and Whitley in 1992. He is currently a shareholder and practicing attorney with Adkins Carter P.A.

Adkins began his career as an assistant prosecutor, and has also done criminal defense, handling cases from minor traffic infractions to first degree murder charges, and civil cases ranging from small claims court to multi-million dollar matters in Superior Court.

Adkins said he is running for Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 19-C, which is composed of Rowan County, because he believes he could use his breadth of experience to preside over matters that came before him knowledgeably and fairly. He says he has always wanted to help people and believes he can make more of a difference on the bench.

He has been married to his wife, Cindy, for 37 years and they have two grown children, Nick and Lydia. Cindy is a retired Rowan-Salisbury teacher with 30 years teaching experience. Nick is a graduate of East Rowan and the U.S. Naval Academy. He served as a Navy Pilot and is now a financial adviser for Raymond James. Lydia is a graduate of East Rowan, Campbell University (BA), Wake Forest University (MA) and is a Curriculum Coach for Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

Adkins is a member of Wyatt’s Grove Baptist Church where he has attended since moving to Rowan County. He serves as a deacon, church moderator, Sunday School teacher and sings in the choir.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The situation happened at a home on Collins Road in Waxhaw around 6 p.m. Sunday evening....
Deputies: Man dead after shooting and killing ex-wife in apparent murder-suicide in Union County
CMPD said a man killed in a shooting in Steele Creek over the weekend was struck by a stray...
PHOTOS: Suspect vehicle identified in death of popular Charlotte DJ hit by stray bullet while inside apartment
A shot of Charlotte’s skyline, taken by photography enthusiast Steve Ohnesorge.
Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Charlotte metro area
Cleveland County DSS used this 'Temporary Guardianship' form to remove children from their...
‘Delete this form and never use again.’ DSS agencies remove kids without judge’s order.
The Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility...
$200M in unpaid bonds represents key factor in dilemma with Carolina Panthers Rock Hill facility

Latest News

Neither institution received threats this week but both schools are continuing safety protocols...
U.S. House passes bill condemning bomb threats against HBCUs
The Carolina Panthers revealed renderings of their new headquarters and practice facility...
$200M in unpaid bonds represents key factor in dilemma with Carolina Panthers Rock Hill facility
Gov. Henry McMaster wants the full Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to review a decision to...
McMaster advances appeal of preliminary injunction of Fetal Heartbeat Act
A panel of trial judges has made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district...
U.S. Supreme Court will not hear GOP appeal of North Carolina’s new congressional maps