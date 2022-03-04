NC DHHS Flu
Ukrainian military veteran with Charlotte connection speaks to WBTV from outskirts of Kyiv

Andrii Lukashenko, a retired major from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is currently hunkered down with his wife and 10-year-old son on the outskirts of Kyiv.
By Alex Giles
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Andrii Lukashenko, a retired major from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is currently hunkered down with his wife and 10-year-old son on the outskirts of Kyiv in Ukraine. Lukashenko said he can hear the sounds of battle from his home as the Russian military continues its attack on Kyiv.

Lukashenko has visited Charlotte in the past. He said he’s trained with WBTV security analyst Karl de la Guerra, CEO and founder of KDI Protective Services.

“You see, we are military. If you are military once, you are military forever and this is a brotherhood and we understand each other, and all the guys. If I say ‘Charlie Foxtrot’ they will understand exactly what I mean,” explained Lukashenko in a Zoom interview with WBTV Thursday.

The Ukrainian military veteran kept a calm demeanor during his conversation with WBTV, but admitted that he is concerned about the safety of his family.

“Believe me I really worried,” he stated.

It has been previously reported that more than 1 million Ukrainians have fled the country because of the Russian invasion. Lukashenko said his wife wanted to stay in Ukraine with him, and he noted that leaving the country is no longer a possibility.

“Right now, it’s impossible because all the routes are destroyed,” explained the Ukrainian.

He said due to the military presence in the region, many roads are impassable. Lukashenko said he is worried about combat with the Russians, but not because of concerns about his own safety.

“I’m worried for my family and for my neighbors who just simply civilian, who’ve never been in a fight and barely understand how to fight,” said Lukashenko.

He said he and his family are trying to maintain their safety as best they can, and they’re also trying to support others because a lot of people near Kyiv are very concerned right now. Lukashenko said he has even been showing his wife and son how to apply basic first aid and how to use some weapons.

