NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

In tweets, Sen. Lindsey Graham calls on someone to ‘take out’ Putin

(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In a viral tweet Thursday night, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared to call for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

MORE COVERAGE | Sen. Lindsey Graham compares Vladimir Putin’s actions against Ukraine to Adolf Hitler

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out,” Graham tweeted. “You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service.”

The senator from South Carolina also tweeted that “the only people who can fix this are the Russian people” and that it’s “easy to say, hard to do.”

Graham echoed those sentiments during an appearance on Fox News earlier in the evening.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were telling people to stay away from the area as the shooting investigation unfolded at...
Police: Man shot and killed in parking lot near Walmart in Salisbury, suspect ran from scene
Police were called to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday night in south Charlotte.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Queens Road in south Charlotte, authorities say
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Stephen Tilley was wanted for attempted murder following the attack early Thursday morning.
Authorities arrest man accused of machete attack in York County, S.C.
Derek Washington, 25, will serve 25 years in federal prison.
Rowan County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for money laundering, drug trafficking

Latest News

VP Harris toured the IBEW local 553 apprentice program at Durham Technical Community College.
Vice President Kamala Harris visits North Carolina to talk about jobs, investing in workers
Vice President Kamala Harris visits North Carolina to talk about jobs, investing in workers
Vice President Kamala Harris visits North Carolina to talk about jobs, investing in workers
Commissioner Ella Scarborough is a longtime member of the community, was the first Black woman...
‘Thoughts and prayers’ Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough in hospice care, leaders confirm
Masks soon to be optional at many state agencies
Tax returns are due this year on Friday, April 15.
N.C. is finally ready to accept your state returns as the 2022 tax season officially opens